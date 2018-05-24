Two Jewish cemeteries in North Seattle are preparing to file claims against the city over problems with Seattle’s homeless. Management at Bikur Cholim and Sephardic Historical Cemetery say the cleaning costs and damage repair has totaled about $110,000.

Ari Hoffman, a member of the cemetery committee, blames city leaders for allowing the homeless camp next to the cemeteries.

"It is ridiculous to spend that much money taking care of a problem that the city caused," Hoffman said.

The cemeteries have a tradition of placing flags on Memorial Day next to the headstones of the men and women who have served in the military. Ongoing issues with the homeless almost canceled the tradition this year.

"The veterans were thinking about canceling it because it has become so dangerous out here, and for me that was heartbreaking," said Hoffman.

Hoffman said last month, RVs were regularly parked outside the gates and a homeless camp was encroaching on the cemeteries. They also found evidence of vandalism and other crimes.

"The defecation on the headstones, sex on the headstones, we were finding needles everywhere, rampant drug use. Everything you could think of that's illegal was here. It was going on," said Hoffman.

"I didn't feel comfortable," said Vladimir Grinberg.

Grinberg's wife and parents are buried at the cemetery.

"Before, I use to come here late, 8 or 9 p.m., after work. Now I just don't think I'm going to do it," said Grinberg.

"Yesterday, two people were caught having sex in the cemetery across the street on the tombstones. The groundskeeper found them," said Hoffman.

The cemetery hired security guards and posted no trespassing signs.

"We owed it to these people to make sure that they rest in peace," said Hoffman.

