UPDATE: Two Boy Scouts and two adult leaders who were separated from their Seattle troop while hiking on Mount Baker have been found. Sheriff Bill Elfo says all four have been airlifted to the hospital for hypothermia. The scouts spent the night in a cave.

A search is underway after two 13-year-old Boy Scouts and two adult leaders were separated from their Seattle troop while hiking on Mount Baker.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says the group of four somehow became separated from the troop Sunday. Rescue crews searched for the missing scouts Sunday night and continued Monday morning. The border patrol is helping with the search along with a helicopter.

Sheriff Bill Elfo says the group entered near Glacier Creek Road. It is unclear when the scouts were first reported missing due to spotty radio transmissions.

Authorities believe the missing scouts have appropriate clothing to survive. Temperatures in the area dipped to as low as 17 degrees overnight.

