SEATTLE — After being closed for three years, the Seattle Art Museum once again welcomed excited connoisseurs of art and diversity to the doorsteps of its re-imagined Asian Art Museum on Saturday.

"When we see the contributions of our communities around the world, through art, through music, through the many ways of politics and history and presence that we have it allows us to feel seen," said Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash), speaking to a crowd just before the ribbon-cutting.

The museum is one of only a few in North America dedicated exclusively to showing Asian art, with a few surprises in store.

"The curators decided to be experimental in the way that they arranged the objects," said Amada Cruz, SAM's Illsley Ball Nordstrom Director and CEO. "So instead of seeing a gallery, for example, with all Japanese art, you will see a gallery about thematic things. So for example, a room full of the Buddha and the Buddha and other deities from all over Asia," she said.

Jayapal expressed her interest in the story of Seattle as a city welcoming many different Asian American communities.

"I think that if anybody really wants to understand, some of that, the welcome, the diversity, they need to come and spend time here," she said, gazing upon the art exhibits inside.

People in attendance soaked in the new spaces filled with rich stories.

"I think people should have a very good time, happy to celebrate with them," said Cruz.

The Seattle Asian Art Museum is open Wednesday - Sunday, for tickets and more information click here.