Search for 14-year-old possibly swept off to sea near Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard says its crews are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reportedly swept offshore near Long Beach, Washington along the coast.
The boy's friend reported him missing Monday.
Crews arrived around 2:30 p.m. and are searching by helicopter and boat. They're also working with local law enforcement in the search.
The boy is said to be wearing a red swim camp, gray T-shirt and black trunks.
No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
