Search for 14-year-old possibly swept off to sea near Long Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard said its crews are searching by helicopter and boat.

LONG BEACH, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard says its crews are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reportedly swept offshore near Long Beach, Washington along the coast.

The boy's friend reported him missing Monday. 

Crews arrived around 2:30 p.m. and are searching by helicopter and boat. They're also working with local law enforcement in the search. 

The boy is said to be wearing a red swim camp, gray T-shirt and black trunks. 

No other details are available at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

