x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Renton

Vandals cut fiber in Tukwila, causing Comcast, Xfinity outage also impacting Burien, Kent, Renton

A cut fiber in Tukwila is resulting in a service outage in much of south King County.
Credit: henjon - stock.adobe.com

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Vandals cut a fiber in Tukwila resulting in a Comcast and Xfinity service outage that is also impacting Burien, Renton and Kent, according to a statement from the company. 

The service outage began on Saturday afternoon. There is no current ETA for restoration, according to a tweet from the City of Kent. 

Comcast told the city the company is "working as quick and safe as possible toward a solution."

In a statement to KING 5, Comcast said technicians are onsite and actively working to repair the damage. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Watch: KING 5's Top Stories playlist 

More Videos

In Other News

Renton police investigating shooting death of teen

Before You Leave, Check This Out