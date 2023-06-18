Vandals cut fiber in Tukwila, causing Comcast, Xfinity outage also impacting Burien, Kent, Renton

A cut fiber in Tukwila is resulting in a service outage in much of south King County.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Vandals cut a fiber in Tukwila resulting in a Comcast and Xfinity service outage that is also impacting Burien, Renton and Kent, according to a statement from the company.

The service outage began on Saturday afternoon. There is no current ETA for restoration, according to a tweet from the City of Kent.

Comcast told the city the company is "working as quick and safe as possible toward a solution."

In a statement to KING 5, Comcast said technicians are onsite and actively working to repair the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.