Suspect in custody after two people shot in Renton, one in SeaTac

RENTON, Wash. — Two people were shot in Renton and a third in SeaTac on Thursday, according to police.

The same suspect is believed to be connected to all three shootings, according to Renton police.

Around 1:20 p.m., the suspect drove up to a vehicle near Rainier Avenue South and South Tobin Street and shot several rounds into it. A male sitting in the vehicle was hit and taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Cyndie Morris, spokesperson for the Renton Police Department.

The same suspect then allegedly shot several rounds outside a car dealership at 200 SW Grady Way. A male employee of the dealership was struck and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A third male was shot near South 160th Street and 34th Avenue South in SeaTac.

An officer with the King County Sheriff's Department spotted the suspect's vehicle near Des Moines.

The suspect was taken into custody on Interstate 5 near South Yakima Avenue in Tacoma.

Currently, it doesn't appear the suspect knew the victims, according to Renton police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.