Family of missing Australian man travels to Renton to assist with search

RENTON, Wash. — The family of an Australian man who went missing on Wednesday, Oct. 5 while on a trip to western Washington has joined the search.

Stanley Haviland, 68, was experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while he was staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area, according to the Renton Police Department.

He was taken to Valley Medical Center on Oct. 5 and discharged that same evening. According to police, he left the hospital on foot and headed south on Talbot Avenue.

According to his family, Haviland did not return to his hotel to get his belongings and missed his flight home.

His family is now in the Renton area to aid in the search.

Haviland's nephews, Nathan and Andrew Pickering, said he is an experienced traveler who has been all over the world.

Nathan said the family is currently waiting on bank records to see if there has been any activity on his credit card since he was reported missing. He also said that he knows his uncle suffers from anxiety, which could have been a factor in his visit to the hospital.

Nathan and Andrew said the family has virtually no leads. They organized a search party near the exit of Valley Medical Center and the surrounding areas.

They said Haviland was wearing light-colored pants and a sky blue long-sleeve shirt when he went missing.

His belongings are still at the hotel and he hasn't used his passport since he was reported missing, according to his nephews.

"We really appreciate everything everyone's doing for us and I'd love to have a happy ending at the end of this," Nathan said.

Anyone who sees Haviland or has any information on his location is urged to call 911 and reference case #22-10395.