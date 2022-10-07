Police searching for missing Australian man in Renton

Stanley Haviland, 68, was visiting Washington when he was taken to the hospital for severe confusion. He was discharged and hasn't been seen since.

RENTON, Wash. — A man from Australia was reported missing on Friday while visiting Renton.

Stanley Haviland, 68, was experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while he was staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area, according to the Renton Police Department.

He was taken to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday and later discharged that same evening. According to police, he left the hospital on foot and headed south on Talbot Avenue.

According to his family, Haviland did not return to his hotel to get his belongings and missed his flight home.

Renton police are asking people to keep Haviland in mind while in Renton and the South County area. People are urged to call 911 if they see him.

Haviland is described as 5' 4" with gray and brown hair and a U-shaped hairline.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.