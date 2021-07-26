x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Renton police warn of red light camera ticket scam

Renton police are warning drivers of a scam that tricks them into paying fake red-light camera tickets.

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are warning drivers of a scam that tricks them into paying fake red-light camera tickets.

It arrives as an email and says a driver has gotten a citation from a red-light enforcement camera.

There may be a link where you can pay, and some convincing details, like the name of an intersection you regularly use, and the time of day you passed through.

Renton police say a driver's data, including familiar streets, are often stolen through malware attached to some traffic apps. Scammers can use that info to their advantage and tailor each fake notice to a driver's habits.

The scam can be difficult to spot because cities often contract their camera enforcement services to third-party companies.

Renton police say they will never email a driver about a citation. Those always come through the U.S. Postal Service.

Traffic enforcement cameras read license plates, and police say there is no record of your email address attached to your plate.

Related Articles