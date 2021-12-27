At least 5 injured in 2-alarm apartment fire in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Multiple fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Renton Monday morning. The Renton Fire Department (RFD) said at least five people were injured.
The RFD first reported a "heavy fire" in multiple units of an apartment building near S. 7th Street and Shattuck Avenue S. around 5:30 a.m.
Crews on the scene quickly called for a second alarm, requesting help from multiple agencies. Firefighters reported flames were coming through the roof of the apartment building.
Shortly before 6 a.m., fire crews asked ladder companies to position for aerial operations since access to the second floor of the building was “limited.”
As of 6:38 a.m., five people were injured, and at least three needed medical attention. Three medic units and five ambulances have been requested.
The RFD has also requested a King County Metro bus to respond to the scene due to freezing conditions so that evacuated residents can stay warm.
As of 6:50 a.m., temperatures in Renton are in the high teens.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Fire departments from Renton, Tukwila and Skyway responded to the scene, along with King County Medics.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.