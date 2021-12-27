At least 5 injured in 2-alarm apartment fire in Renton

Fire crews responding to the scene Monday morning reported a heavy blaze on arrival.

RENTON, Wash. — Multiple fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Renton Monday morning. The Renton Fire Department (RFD) said at least five people were injured.

The RFD first reported a "heavy fire" in multiple units of an apartment building near S. 7th Street and Shattuck Avenue S. around 5:30 a.m.

Crews on the scene quickly called for a second alarm, requesting help from multiple agencies. Firefighters reported flames were coming through the roof of the apartment building.

Shortly before 6 a.m., fire crews asked ladder companies to position for aerial operations since access to the second floor of the building was “limited.”

As of 6:38 a.m., five people were injured, and at least three needed medical attention. Three medic units and five ambulances have been requested.

The RFD has also requested a King County Metro bus to respond to the scene due to freezing conditions so that evacuated residents can stay warm.

As of 6:50 a.m., temperatures in Renton are in the high teens.

#UPDATE: Command requesting Ladder companies to position for aerial fire operations as access to 2nd floor is limited. A @kcmetrobus has also been requested to shelter occupants as current freezing conditions are a concern for everyone on fire ground. https://t.co/9prFmiloul — Renton Firefighters (@RentonFireL864) December 27, 2021

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Fire departments from Renton, Tukwila and Skyway responded to the scene, along with King County Medics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.