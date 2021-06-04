Purse thief thwarted by 93-year-old woman at Shoreline grocery store

The victim chased the 18-year-old suspect through the store until fellow shoppers were able to stop him.

SHORELINE, Wash. -- One 93-year-old woman did not stand down after a young thief tried to snatch her purse at a Shoreline store.

Around 4:00 p.m. on May 27, the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fred Meyer near N 185th Street and Aurora Avenue N after a theft suspect was detained by store security.

According to deputies, a 93-year-old woman said she was shopping when the 18-year-old suspect grabbed her purse from her shopping cart.

The suspect attempted to run away, but he didn't get far.

The victim chased after him while yelling out that he had stolen her purse. Other shoppers heard the commotion, and a group tackled him in the parking lot.

The suspect was eventually detained by store security, and the purse was returned to the victim.

Posted by King County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 4, 2021

No one reported any injuries as a result of the incident, according to a release from the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies ran the suspect’s name and discovered he had a felony warrant for robbery out of the King County Juvenile Court.