King County Sheriff's Office releases video of armed robbery at Skyway spa

Deputies have no suspects in the March 18 robbery of South Bay Massage & Spa that left one man wounded by gunfire.

SKYWAY, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the armed robbery of South Bay Massage & Spa in Skyway that left one man shot. Thursday they released surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspects.

On March 18, two suspects walked up to the South Bay Massage & Spa in Skyway. As one rings the doorbell, another stands just off to the side.

In the video, the two men rush a woman who opens the door, with one showing a gun. He grabs her arm trying to pull her towards another part of the building, but she refuses. Then, the suspect is seen standing over her as she falls into the corner.

Authorities say one male employee was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital where his injuries were last said to be non-life-threatening.

One person in the video appears to look directly into the camera, giving a view of the person's face.

Since then – detectives have put out stills and now this video but haven’t found the suspects. They’re now asking the public to help identify them.

South Bay was open on Thursday but a woman who answered the phone declined to be interviewed by KING 5.