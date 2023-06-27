Seattle Police Department's Community Violence Task Force makes first arrests

SPD Chief Adrian Diaz announced the creation of the task force following to unprovoked fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Belltown.

SEATTLE — It’s been just over a week since Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz introduced the new Community Violence Task Force.

Police said the new group has already made two arrests that have resulted in getting guns off the streets.

"I fear for my life every day," said Juyoung Kim, the owner of Rainier Teriyaki is still on edge nearly seven months after his father's death. "Someone just walked in just shot my dad,” said Kim. “So I feel as though even though this task force is created to protect us, it's inevitable there will always be bad people."

Chief Diaz announced the task force following a shooting in Belltown two weeks ago that killed 34-year-old Eina Kwon and her baby. Kwon was eight months pregnant at the time.



Police said the new unit is already making progress. Police arrested a 17-year-old accused of threatening a nightclub in the Pioneer Square neighborhood last Thursday. Detectives said they found a semi-automatic rifle and ammo at the teenager’s home. Then on Saturday night, police arrested a man with a felony warrant, who had a gun. This happened in the Central District near 23rd and Jackson.



"Here are some of the examples of successes that we anticipate continuing through the summer months here for the task force," said Eric Barden the SPD Assistant Chief.



During a one-on-one interview last week, KING 5 asked Chief Diaz if he thought Seattle was safe. "I believe it is safe," said Diaz.

The Downtown Seattle Association provided a statement that read:

“People deserve to feel safe in the heart of our city and we shouldn’t accept the alternative. Seattle Police have made significant progress in getting guns off our streets this year and we hope that effort, combined with this task force, will lead to safer neighborhoods. With increased police staffing, officers could get even more guns off the streets and out of the wrong hands.”



KING 5 asked that same question to Kim, with the task force now in full effect. “Nothing is going to stop a person from walking up and saying, 'Hey give me all your money'. I don't feel safe at all," said Kim.

Kim said he appreciates the work the police department does on a daily basis. As far as an update on his father's murder, he said no arrests have been made.

