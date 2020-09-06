Black Lives Matter group sues over violent Seattle police tactics

Seattle officers have used tear gas, pepper spray, and other less-lethal tactics to break up large crowds.

SEATTLE — A Black Lives Matter group is suing the Seattle Police Department to halt the violent tactics it has used to break up largely peaceful protests in recent days.

ACLU of Washington, the Korematsu Center, and Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit on behalf of Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

Officers have used tear gas, pepper spray and other less-lethal weapons against crowds that have demonstrated against racism and police brutality.

The department did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best have apologized to peaceful protesters who were subjected to chemical weapons. They promised a ban on using one type of tear gas, but officers used it again.

"These daily demonstrations are fueled by people from all over the city who demand that police stop using excessive force against Black people, and they demand that Seattle dismantle its racist systems of oppression. It is unacceptable that the Seattle Police Department would then respond to these demonstrations with more excessive force, including using tear gas and flashbang grenades," said Livio De La Cruz, board member of Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County. "Rather than trying to silence these demonstrations, the City and SPD must address the protesters' concerns by focusing on its policies and systems regarding police practices, use of force, and accountability."

On Monday, Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan said that while the officers he represents support the community and condemn the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the violence that is occurring outside peaceful protests is "unreasonable."

Several officers have reportedly been injured during the protests.

There have been calls to defund the police department as well.