Port Orchard man gives up AR-15 to law enforcement after Texas shooting

Jeff Gearhart said he has no need for his AR-15 anymore and he doesn't want the gun to ever fall into the wrong hands.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Port Orchard man says he wants his AR-15 rifle destroyed after the deadly shooting that killed 19 children and two adults in Texas.

Jeff Gearhart is an avid hunter with several guns, but he said he has no need for his AR-15 anymore. He also doesn't want the gun to ever fall into the wrong hands.

Gearhart's daughter-in-law is a teacher and he has two grandchildren. He was moved to get rid of the AR-15 and several magazines along with it.

"So this was just something like, hey, push[ed] me that little extra step, to actually get rid of my AR-15," Gearhart said. "And I still have the other guns locked up in my safe, but I don't need an AR-15."

The Washington State Patrol said a gun owner giving up their firearm to law enforcement is rare, however there are procedures in place for when it happens.

After verifying gun ownership and serial numbers, authorities will check crime databases, and then notify the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that the firearm has been destroyed.