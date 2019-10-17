SEATTLE — The Port of Seattle Fire Department promoted Stephanie McGinnis from Shift Captain to the Port's first female Battalion Chief during a badge pinning ceremony Wednesday morning.

McGinnis will oversee one of four shifts within the Fire Suppression Division that responds to emergencies and calls for the Sea-Tac Airport.

Women make up only 4-7 percent of all firefighters nationally. Eleven percent of firefighters at the Port of Seattle are women.

“Since I’ve started 20 years ago we’ve doubled our female firefighter ratio and I’m really excited to be a role model not only to my firefighters but any other women out there,” said McGinnis.

Todd Starkey, previously a Battalion Chief, will become Assistant Chief of Operations and Chris Clark will be promoted from firefighter to Shift Captain within the Fire Prevention Division. The Fire Prevention Division provides construction plan reviews and building inspections for the airport properties.

The Port has been a leader in female hiring, hiring its first female firefighter in 1980.

