Iconic Pike Place Fish Market recognized as Legacy Business by SBA

The fish market was the only business in Washington state to get the honor from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

SEATTLE — Pike Place Fish Market has been an iconic attraction for nearly 100 years.

Since 1930 Pike Place Market Fish has been a symbol of Seattle. The fishmongers have been celebrated on TV and social media for decades and the success and longevity of the business are being honored with special recognition by the U.S. Small Business Administration's Seattle District.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell joined a gathering at Pike Place Market and says the fishmongers may not realize that they are genuine ambassadors to the city.

“You’re all public servants whether you know it or not!” Harrell said.

Harrell says serving the public with a positive spirit is something Pike Place Fish Market does every day and reminds visitors that Seattle is a uniquely vibrant city celebrating cultures.

Seattle District Director Kerrie Hurd says the SBA is honoring Pike Place Fish Market for representing the organization's values and commitment to the community and the success of neighboring small businesses.

“We are honoring Pike Place Fish because of their longevity and as a reflection of what we strive to support with the Small Business Administration,” says Hurd.

The SBA was created as an independent agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns. Pike Place Market has grown to feature more than 500 small businesses and Pike Place Fish Market has worked with the SBA to ensure a seamless transition.

The business was sold to four veteran fishmongers in 2018. Longtime owner John Yokoyama created a “world famous” fish market reputation by creating great customer service and empowering his staff to make a difference in the community.

Jaison Scott is one of the co-owners and says receiving an award from the SBA is very validating.

“We want to serve the city," Scott said. "We want to sell the best fish and have the best team of people so when we took over in 2018 we knew we needed to continue the legacy and even do better so it’s cool to get recognized like this.”

Pike Place Fish Market is one of 68 legacy businesses that the SBA has identified for its ability to start as a small business and grow to become a community staple and business that defines what Pike Place Market has become as a whole.

The SBA is celebrating 70 years by honoring one small business in each state and Pike Place Fish Market is certainly worthy of the Legacy Award in Washington.

“Across several decades, Pike Place Fish Market has utilized SBA resources to grow their business, survive hardship, and more recently to transfer the ownership of the company to a group of long-time employees, with a commitment to fresh sustainable seafood and company culture they are well known for, Pike Place Fish Market provides both a product and a memorable experience that is valued by locals and visitors alike,” says Hurd.