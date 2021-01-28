Pierce County opening additional pop-up vaccine clinics

The county will vaccinate 2,000 people Thursday and host additional clinics Saturday.

PUYALLUP, Wash — Pierce County is doing everything it can to get more people vaccinated.

The county opened it's second mass vaccination site at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup on Thursday. The one-day clinic will vaccinate 2,000 people.

The Puyallup clinic is by appointment and those appointments were filled before it opened.

This is the second mass vaccination clinic in Pierce County this week. A clinic in Lakewood vaccinated 2,000 people on Tuesday.

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier called the clinics just the beginning. He said the county is preparing for more doses and hopes the pop-up clinics will have consistent schedules once there is enough vaccine supply.

Dammeier said the county has 1 million people to vaccinate and the goal is to create a system that allows the county to vaccinate 5,000 residents a day.

The model Pierce County is using for it's drive-thru vaccination clinics is based off plans used to set-up coronavirus testing sites.

Though this week's clinics filled-up quickly, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department added two additional vaccine clinics for January 30: