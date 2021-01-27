Amazon to hold second pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Seattle this Sunday

A pop-up clinic in Seattle on Sunday aims to give the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 2,000 people.

SEATTLE — Amazon will open a second pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Seattle this weekend with the goal of inoculating 2,000 people.

The clinic, which is in partnership with Virginia Mason, will focus on giving people their first doses of the vaccine.

It will be open Sunday, Jan. 31. To sign up for an appointment, register for Virginia Mason's vaccine waiting list.

Some patients who already had appointments at Virginia Mason's Seattle, Bellevue, Federal Way and Lynnwood campuses between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31 had their appointments moved to the Amazon SuperVax site at the Amazon meeting center in South Lake Union on Jan. 31, according to Virginia Mason.

Last weekend, a similar pop-up clinic at the Amazon meeting center vaccinated more than 2,000 people who were eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. People needed appointments to receive the vaccine, and all slots were filled several days before the clinic.

The group has said they would like to hold more clinics as vaccines become available.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that Washington is expected to get a 16% increase in its vaccine supply over the next three weeks as part of President Joe Biden’s plan to boost states’ allotments. Washington state is currently getting about 100,000 doses a week from the federal government.

Earlier this month, Inslee set a goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day. As of Jan. 23, Washington was giving out on average 23,964 doses daily, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health.

Right now Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A, which includes high-risk health care workers and long-term care residents, and the first tier of Phase 1B, which includes people over 65 years old and people over 50 years old in multigenerational households.