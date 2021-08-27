Former Pierce County low-income housing executive sentenced to four years in prison for embezzlement

Cova Campbell embezzled nearly $7 million of public funds during her time with the Pierce County Housing Authority, some of which she spent on gambling and travel.

A former employee with the Pierce County Housing Authority (PCHA) was sentenced to four years in prison for embezzling $6.9 million in public funds, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Tessa Gorman.

According to court documents, Cova Campbell, who worked for PCHA for 20 years and formerly served as the finance director, initiated wire transfers of up to $500,000 from the organization to her own bank accounts. She also submitted fake invoices to PCHA and made them look like they were from an outside vendor. PCHA paid the invoices, and the money was transferred to Campbell.

Campbell used the money to pay for land in Oklahoma, chartering a private jet and improvements to her home and other properties. Campbell also bought two cars and diverted large amounts of money for gambling and internet gaming, according to a plea agreement.

“At a time when housing resources in our community are in historically high demand, this defendant stole from the poor and vulnerable who most needed assistance,” said U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Chief Sarah Vogel. “Her greed meant there were less resources for the elderly, the disabled, the veterans, and the children in Pierce County who count on the Housing Authority to provide safe and secure shelter.”

When proof of financial irregularities in PCHA's finances was uncovered by the Washington State Auditor's Office in 2019, Campbell initially brought other coworkers at the PCHA under suspicion for the fraud, according to prosecutors.

Campbell was arrested for the fraud in March of 2020 in Redbird, Oklahoma. She pleaded guilty to the charges in January of 2021.

Commissioners of the Housing Authority Board said Campbell has not explained what happened to 60% of the stolen money, and she has turned over very few assets voluntarily, forcing the Housing Authority to spend time and money getting those assets via civil litigation.

Campbell still owes $5,299,976 in restitution to the PCHA.