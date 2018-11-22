Washington is opening up hearts and homes to animals from California shelters.

These pets were already in shelters before fire tore through California. They're being transferred to Washington to make room for the influx of animals separated, lost or harmed in the devastating wildfires.

“It’s important to act in a natural disaster, because these animals have nowhere else to go,” said Jenna Pringle, marketing director for Seattle Humane. “Obviously, we’re not taking pets who are lost or separated from their owners, and that’s important to note.”

Up to 300 pets will be transferred to Western Washington and placed up for adoption. The first 11 cats arrived this week and were processed into Seattle Humane’s Bellevue shelter Wednesday.

More animals are expected later this week and the pets will be available for adoption, pending spay and neuter surgeries.

Seattle Humane is closed Thanksgiving, but will be open on Black Friday.

Jessica Charlton, intake manager for Seattle Humane, said they are always prepared to help in times of crisis.

“We take the call to action pretty seriously, especially for an area that’s not that far away that we have a relationship with,” she said. “What would help us the most right now is coming to adopt, donating to Seattle Humane, and sharing the information with their friends and family," she said.

