Preparations are underway at Seattle Humane in Bellevue as approximately 300 animals displaced from the wildfires in California head our way.

The animals being sent north were already in a shelter. They are being moved to make way for the animals that are displaced by the fires.

Jessica Charlton, intake manager for Seattle Humane, said they are always prepared to help in times of crisis.

“We take the call to action pretty seriously, especially for an area that’s not that far away that we have a relationship with,” she said.

Charlton said the first transfer of animals from California is expected on Tuesday. With hundreds of pets that have been displaced from the devastating fires, it will take a team effort to help them.

Charlton said people at home can help by doing one of three things.

“What would help us the most right now is coming to adopt, donating to Seattle Humane, and sharing the information with their friends and family," she said.

