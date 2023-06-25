Seattle Area Feline Rescue fundraising to expand intake, medical care to thousands of cats

The new location will be in Shoreline, less than five miles away from the current location.

SEATTLE — Seattle Area Feline Rescue helps about 2,000 cats get adopted every year. Many of the adoptions include senior cats and cats with special needs.

To continue providing intake and medical care to so many felines the nonprofit is planning to expand and move into a new location in Ballinger Village in Shoreline. It's about five miles away from the current Seattle Area Feline Rescue location.

Shelley Lawson, the community engagement director for Seattle Area Feline Rescue, said the new location will more than double the size of the rescue's current facility.

The Seattle Area Feline Rescue team said this added space will allow for additional medical, adoption, volunteer, and foster services.

To learn more about Seattle Area Feline Rescue's new location and how you can donate, head to their website seattleareafelinerescue.org

New facility features:

A spacious medical area, including separate exam and treatment rooms

New ICU, ringworm, and x-ray rooms

Space and equipment to perform dental surgeries

Housing areas that meet kitties’ needs for space and enrichment

An additional adoptable cat area

Increased storage for foster and cat care supplies

Office spaces for efficient teamwork

More room to perform spay/neuter surgeries

Space for community support programs to help local pet owners