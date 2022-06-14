Raise a pint at this Woodinville dog park

"People are not offended when I remember their dogs names and not theirs,” she said. "I can almost tell you who's barking by the bark. When a baby cries, moms always know."



Doggie daycare is available Monday through Friday, and in the evenings they open for park play and pints.



16 rotating taps feature craft beer from around the Northwest. There are also non-alcoholic choices — including one for the four-legged crowd.



"I do have a beer for dogs made by another local company,” Logan said.



There are three requirements for entry: dogs need up-to-date vaccinations, humans need to be 21 or over, and they have to be dog lovers.



But dog ownership is not necessary. Logan said plenty of people come in just for the atmosphere. Everyone is welcome to toss a ball, decorate the walls with chalk, or simply sit — and stay.