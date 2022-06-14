Raise a pint at this Woodinville dog park

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — If you're in the market for unadulterated joy, step inside Ales and Tails in Woodinville.
The indoor dog park/taproom is a place for both pets and their humans to feel at home.
“It’s a dream come true,” said owner Taz Logan.
She turned nearly 6,000 square feet of warehouse space into her ideal hang-out. Logan started working in the craft brewing industry in 2009, and trains/shows dogs. Ales and Tails is the Venn Diagram of her passions.
"People are not offended when I remember their dogs names and not theirs,” she said. "I can almost tell you who's barking by the bark. When a baby cries, moms always know."
Doggie daycare is available Monday through Friday, and in the evenings they open for park play and pints.
16 rotating taps feature craft beer from around the Northwest. There are also non-alcoholic choices — including one for the four-legged crowd.
"I do have a beer for dogs made by another local company,” Logan said.
There are three requirements for entry: dogs need up-to-date vaccinations, humans need to be 21 or over, and they have to be dog lovers.
But dog ownership is not necessary. Logan said plenty of people come in just for the atmosphere. Everyone is welcome to toss a ball, decorate the walls with chalk, or simply sit — and stay.
Michael Schmidt’s dog Harper was the facility’s first lifetime member.
“The idea of an indoor dog park just really caught our attention with all the rain half the year,” he said. "It's just a good environment for people and dogs."
There are no breed or size restrictions. Logan considers her four-legged visitors one big, happy pack.
"Every dog is a learning experience," she said. "And endless love, constantly.”
Ales and Tails is open daily and is located at 5809 238th St. S.E., Ste. 3. Guests need to register their dogs online before visiting.
