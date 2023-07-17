Haystack Rock area reopens after cougar departs from Oregon coast landmark

Officials said they saw what appeared to be cougar tracks leading away from Haystack Rock Monday morning, and there was no sign of the cougar on the rock.

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — Authorities in Cannon Beach reopened the section of beach around Haystack Rock Monday morning after concluding that the cougar that was spotted on the Oregon coast landmark over the weekend has departed.

Cannon Beach police chief Jason Schermerhorn told KGW that Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Employees found what appeared to be cougar tracks leading away from the rock when they were investigating early Monday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard flew over the area later in the morning and did not see any signs that the cougar was still there, he added, and police confirmed just before 10 a.m. that the beach had reopened. Beachgoers could be seen making their way back out toward the rock at around the same time on KGW's camera at Cannon Beach.

The beach around the iconic landmark was closed to the public Sunday morning while officials responded to sightings of a cougar on the rocks, and police confirmed early in the afternoon that there was indeed an adult mountain lion on Haystack Rock. The beach was closed up to the dunes to give the animal an escape route.

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Haystack Rock is a designated wilderness area protected as part of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge. The rock serves as a nesting habitat for a number of seabird species, including tufted puffins.