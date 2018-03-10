Organizations working to fight the homelessness issue throughout King County will get a share of nearly $11 million thanks to Pearl Jam and its partners.

Pearl Jam's Home Shows initiative raised approximately $10.8 million. The money was raised with the help of around 170 partners, which included corporations, philanthropies, and other businesses, and thousands of individuals.

Most partners have already designated the organizations that will receive about $7.8 million in funding.

More than $1.3 million is being distributed to nonprofits Pearl Jam has selected, with guidance from an advisory group. The funding will target two areas: reducing the length of time people experience homelessness in the county, and youth homelessness.

An additional $1.7 million is left over and will be granted based on a future needs assessment.

“From the start, we hoped businesses, foundations and individuals would see themselves in this work,” said Stone Gossard, Pearl Jam guitarist, co-founder and lifelong Seattle resident. “The Home Shows initiative is about bringing the issue of homelessness closer to all of us—increasing our understanding of a complex issue, our empathy for our neighbors experiencing homelessness, and our resolve for working together. We’re proud of what our city has done. Now we need to stay inspired. There’s a lot more to do.”

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

In August, Pearl Jame held a two-day concert as it collected donations to fight homelessness. The band promised to match every dollar up to $960,000.

“Seattle is our hometown. When there are challenges here, we want to be part of the solution. It's heartening so many organizations and individuals coming together to do the same," Gossard said. "It's going to take all of us."

The organizations receiving funds from Home Shows Partners and the band include:

• Accelerator YMCA

• All Home King County

• Amara Parenting & Adoption Services

• Atlantic Street Center

• A Way Home Washington

• Backpack Brigade

• Ballard Food Bank

• Bellwether Housing

• Building Changes

• Capitol Hill Housing Foundation

• Catholic Community Services of Western Washington

• Chief Seattle Club

• Child Care Resources

• Childhaven

• Cocoon House

• Community Psychiatric Clinic

• Compass Housing Alliance

• Corporation for Supportive Housing

• Crisis Clinic

• DonorsChoose.org

• Dove Project

• Downtown Emergency Service Center

• El Centro de la Raza

• Elizabeth Gregory Home

• Emergency Food Network of Tacoma & Pierce Co.

• Encompass Northwest

• Exodus Housing

• Facing Homelessness

• FamilyWorks

• FareStart

• FEEST

• Food Lifeline

• Friends of Youth

• Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King County

• Hopelink

• Housing Development Consortium

• Housing Hope

• Jewish Family Service

• Jubilee Women’s Center

• King County Bar Foundation

• King County Health Clinic

• LifeWire

• Low Income Housing Institute

• Lynnwood Food Bank

• Mary’s Place

• Medical Teams International

• Mercy Housing Northwest

• Millionair Club Inc.

• Mockingbird Society

• Multi-Service Center

• Muslim Housing Services

• Navos

• Neighborhood House Incorporated

• Nexus Youth and Families

• Northwest Harvest

• Parent Trust for Washington Children

• Path WIth Art

• Pike Market Senior Center and Food Bank

• Plymouth Housing Group

• Project Feast

• Project Homeless / The Seattle Times

• Real Change

• ROOTS/Shalom Zone Nonprofit Association

• Rotary First Harvest

• Ryther

• Seattle Central College Foundation

• Seattle Children’s Hospital Foundation

• Seattle Community Law Center

• Seattle-King County Coalition on Homelessness

• Seattle Public Schools

• Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission

• Senior Services of Snohomish Co. - Homage Senior Services

• Society Of St Vincent De Paul Council Of Seattle-King County

• Solid Ground

• Sound (formerly Seattle Mental Health)

• Sound Generations

• Tacoma Goodwill Industries

• Teen Feed

• Tenants Union of Washington State

• The IF Project

• The Salvation Army - King County

• Treehouse

• Treehouse for Kids

• United Indians - Labateyah House

• United Way of King County

• University District Food Bank

• Virginia Mason-Bailey-Boushay House

• Vision House

• Washington State Budget and Policy Center

• Washington Youth and Families Fund

• WELD

• Wellspring Family Services

• West Seattle Food Bank

• West Seattle Helpline

• World Association for Children and Parents

• YouthCare

• YWCA of Seattle - King County - Snohomish County

© 2018 KING