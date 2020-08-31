Let's Stay Konnected! Get to know the amazing work being done at Seattle-area nonprofits

The 3rd annual KING 5 Konnected, Seattle's biggest party with a purpose, is going DIGITAL! Learn all about how you can get involved.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofits need our help now more than ever. That's why KING 5 is moving forward with a virtual version of our 3rd annual KING 5 Konnected, in partnership with Premera Blue Cross.

Starting in September, KING 5's Evening will feature monthly stories on nonprofits in the Seattle-area so viewers can learn more about some of the amazing work being done to make our communities better.

Check out the most up to date stories at king5.com/konnected.