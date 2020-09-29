This Seattle non-profit uses music for a powerful cause

The Melodic Caring Project brings live music to kids in hospitals - but now, they're expanding their reach during a tough time. Sponsored by Premera.

SEATTLE — Many people feel isolated right now -- but for many children in hospitals around the country, that feeling is doubled. That's why Seattle-based non-profit, the Melodic Caring Project, is using the power of music to help them.

"Music is just power, it's one of those connectors, one of those bridges that connects across language and barriers," says Levin Ware, co-founder of the Melodic Caring Project. "It's very disarming and very encouraging."

Levi and Stephanie Ware are the couple behind the Melodic Caring Project, a non-profit founded in 2010 that brings music to the people who need it the most - kids and families who are dealing with cancer and other chronic illnesses.

Over 300 hospitals work with the Melodic Caring Project, connecting kids and their families to the non-profit. Musicians will either visit the kids at the hospital, or MCP will film live concerts, with special shoutouts for the kids - who are called rockSTARs.

"So it's not just a video experience for them," Levi says. "I think that's fun, but it's that personal connection, that personal recognition, and they're cheering for you."

"Our goal is to make them feel not alone in what they're going through," says co-founder Stephanie Ware. "And we've heard it's helped them fight even harder for what they're going through."

Due to the pandemic, MCP has had to shift their normal programming, as live concerts aren't currently happening, and hospital visits are few and far between. They've created MCP Connects, a new way to connect with musicians and hear powerful music.

"We've created a studio in our small five-hundred-foot office space, so this is where all of the MCP Connects episodes happen," Stephanie explains.

"We're connecting with the artists, we've hearing what their lives are, and how it's connecting them and what inspires them and all of those things," says Levi.

While the Melodic Caring Project usually concentrates on connecting with children in hospitals who have chronic diseases and serious injuries, Levi and Stephanie have decided to expand their reach further. They've begun to encourage people with mental health conditions - or anyone struggling during this time - to explore the Melodic Caring Project.

"I think there's so many more people that are dealing with anxiety and depression," says Stephanie. "And so we really broadened the scope of Melodic through this, offering support to anyone in need to lift them up."

One of their sponsors, Premera, has also been passionate about spreading mental health awareness and support.

"They've been a fantastic partner as the pandemic has happened so we can concentrate on the kids and families," Stephanie says.

Because the Melodic Caring Project isn't just about music - it's about connection and kindness.