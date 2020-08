A house fire left one person dead and displaced three other people early Tuesday morning.

PARKLAND, Wash. — One person died in a house fire in Parkland early Tuesday morning, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Crews were called to the fire in the 11600 block of A Street South just after 2 a.m. for reports of smoke and fire seen in a bedroom window.

When they arrived, they were told one person was trapped inside.

Firefighters entered the home and found one person dead.

Three other people who were inside at the time escaped.