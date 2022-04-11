Search underway for overdue hiker in Olympic National Park

Laura Macke, 35, was reported missing on Nov. 2. Macke was backpacking solo in Olympic National Park and had a permit for Oct. 30-31.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Park Rangers are searching for an overdue hiker in Olympic National Park.

The National Park Service (NPS) said 35-year-old Laura Macke was reported missing at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2. Officials said Macke was traveling alone and had a backcountry permit for Oct. 30-31.

Her intended route was to the Enchanted Valley, with a planned stop to camp at Pyrites Creek. The NPS said Macke indicated she would be in the backcountry on Nov. 1 but has not returned.

Crews hiked into the wilderness to search for Macke on Thursday. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter also did a preliminary search Thursday, but officials said the changing weather impeded the search.

Search and rescue crews were expected to continue searching for Macke on Friday, Nov. 4.

Macke is about 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has curly, light brown hair in a bob cut. The NPS said Macke is known to hike in a black and white striped shirt, a black rain jacket and a maroon-colored puffy jacket. She also uses a green Nemo tent.

Officials are asking anyone with information or anyone who was in the Lake Quinault, Graves Creek, or Enchanted Valley areas between Oct. 1 and Nov. 1 to call or text the NPS ISB Tip Line at 1-888-653-0009. Tips can also be submitted online or by email.