Fire destroys 2 ambulances in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash — A commercial structure fire destroyed two ambulances and a building at Olympic Ambulance in Sequim early Tuesday morning.

According to Clallam County Fire District 3, witnesses called 911 around 2:05 a.m. and said they saw an explosion and that an ambulance “was engulfed in flames.” An Olympic Ambulance supervisor went outside to investigate and discovered one of their ambulances was on fire, and the flames had spread to the building.

The supervisor called 911 and told the dispatchers what was happening. The call was then upgraded from a vehicle fire to a commercial structure fire, Clallam County Fire District 3 said.

Firefighters from Sequim, Blyn, and Carlsborg were called to the scene, and the first units arrived about three minutes after the first call. When crews arrived, firefighters found the ambulance fire had spread to the building and a second ambulance.

Off-duty firefighters, Fire District 3 volunteers, and Fire District 2 personnel were also called to the scene to help put out the fire. Sequim police closed Hendrickson Road while firefighters ran a hose line across the street to provide water to put out the fire.

Clallam County Fire District 3 said damage estimates “likely exceed $500,000.” No injuries have been reported.