4 hurt in SeaTac apartment fire, dozens of others displaced

SEATAC, Wash. — Four people were reportedly hurt in an apartment fire that broke out late Saturday night in SeaTac. Two of those people were believed to be in critical condition.
The fire happened in the Hanover Apartments in the 3200 block of S. 192nd Street, about one mile from Sea-Tac Airport.
Units from several fire departments responded because the fire quickly spread through the building.
The fire displaced 80 residents of the apartment complex. Red Cross is assisting with shelter.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.