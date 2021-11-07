4 hurt in SeaTac apartment fire, dozens of others displaced

4 people were reportedly hurt in the fire which broke out Saturday night at a large apartment complex.

SEATAC, Wash. — Four people were reportedly hurt in an apartment fire that broke out late Saturday night in SeaTac. Two of those people were believed to be in critical condition.

The fire happened in the Hanover Apartments in the 3200 block of S. 192nd Street, about one mile from Sea-Tac Airport.

Units from several fire departments responded because the fire quickly spread through the building.

Currently we have two critical and two seriously injured patients that have been transported to local hospitals. Currently a three alarm fire. @Southkingfire @tukwilafd @PugetSoundFire @RentonRFA @KingCoMedicOne Media please stage on 192nd St. PIOs are on scene. pic.twitter.com/9rjDPmwyVu — ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) July 11, 2021

The fire displaced 80 residents of the apartment complex. Red Cross is assisting with shelter.