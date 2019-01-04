Olympia officials are asking the public for feedback on three proposed off-leash dog parks.

The city doesn’t have any off-leash areas, which officials say has “at times caused conflict between park users.”

Olympia Parks, Arts & Recreation has developed concepts for three parks around the city: Evergreen Park, McLane Elementary Property and Ward Lake Parcel.

Residents are invited to a public open house Monday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Olympia City Hall to give feedback on the plans.

An online survey will be available until April 15 for residents who can’t make the open house.  

Olympia dog park options
