Off-duty Seattle officer struck by his own stolen car while interrupting vehicle thieves

EDMONDS, Wash. — An off-duty Seattle police officer was struck by his own vehicle after interrupting multiple suspects who were in the process of stealing his car on Monday morning.
The off-duty officer fired a round at the suspects, according to the Edmonds Police Department (EPD), but there is no evidence that anyone was injured by the bullet.
Edmonds police officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex on the 9000 block of Edmonds Way at around 5:30 a.m.
The off-duty officer had interrupted multiple suspects who had forced their way into his personal vehicle, according to EPD. The off-duty officer was standing in front of his car when the suspects drove forward, striking him. The off-duty officer then shot at the vehicle as the suspects drove away.
He is currently receiving treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital.
EPD is the primary agency investigating the incident, however, the Seattle Police Department have also dispatched their own investigation team because it is considered to be an officer-involved shooting. Seattle police will determine whether or not the officer is placed on leave.
The vehicle that was stolen, a Hyundai Santa Fe, was later found abandoned in Burien. The suspects have not been found.
EPD said there is probable cause to arrest the suspects for second-degree assault and motor vehicle theft.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
