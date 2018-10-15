October, typically known for its rainfall in the Pacific Northwest, is changing its tune for one whole week.

Forecast models show at least seven days of no rain beginning Monday. The latest 8-14 day outlook “shows drier than normal conditions,” according to the National Weather Service.

The previous weekend helped kickoff the extended dry series with zero rainfall and highs in the 60's.

The current 7-day forecast calls for highs in the mid to upper 60's, possibly hitting 70 on Tuesday.

Some are asking, "When is it going to rain again?" Well, the current 7 day forecast shows no rain through the week & into next weekend. Latest 8-14 day outlook shows drier than normal conditions. So, our answer is, "That's a good question!" #WAwx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 14, 2018

Not too long ago, 2016 had its wettest October on record. In 2016, October saw over 10" of rain, and rain was recorded at SeaTac 27 of the 31 days. Only four days were completely dry the entire month.

So far this month, SeaTac has recorded 1.09" which is actually right on par for average for the month so far. Average rainfall for October is 3.48".

