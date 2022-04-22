Northwest Harvest fundraising for new distribution center and free community market in Yakima

Shifting operations to the center of Washington state will move Northwest Harvest closer to cutting hunger in Washington in half by 2028.

SEATTLE — Northwest Harvest is looking to feed more hungry families across Washington state, and the nonprofit just announced a new fundraising campaign that will significantly boost its ability to do that.

CEO Thomas Reynolds said Northwest Harvest is inviting the philanthropic community of Washington to support the construction of a new state-of-the-art distribution center and free community market in Yakima.

Reynolds hopes the campaign can raise $15.4 million toward the project.

The 10.6-acre campus will include a massive warehouse and free community grocery market. The total cost is estimated at $36.4 million and doubles the distribution space — from 95,000 to 200,000 square feet — of Northwest Harvests' current operation.

Reynolds said this growth means they will quadruple their capacity to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables statewide.

The facility will also create around 40 new permanent, living-wage jobs for the community and will offer cold storage to local farmers.

“At Northwest Harvest, we refuse to accept hunger as inevitable for our neighbors and communities. This Yakima campus will be a significant face in the movement for food security for all Washingtonians and a major investment in our local farms and communities," Reynolds said.