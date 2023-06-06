Northshore School District holds meeting to address principals on administrative leave

The two principals are married and were involved in a police interaction in April. The incident did not occur on school grounds.

BOTHELL, Wash. — A meeting for parents was held at Moorlands Elementary School Tuesday night.

The purpose of the meeting was to allow parents to ask questions and voice their concerns about a police interaction involving two principals in April.

Michael Griffin, the principal at Sunrise Elementary, and his wife, Meghan Griffin, the principal at Moorlands Elementary, are both on paid administrative leave.

According to police, Michael Griffin was in a paranoid state and likely under the influence of cocaine. He allegedly had a white powdered substance on his lips and a loaded gun in his sweatshirt pocket that officers removed. The petition states that he said his wife was in danger and possibly being trafficked. Police say he was transported to a hospital for an evaluation.

His wife provided police with a statement that said her husband's mental state and paranoia began worsening because of cocaine, explaining that the couple's recreational drug use started about a year ago and increased recently.

The district says Michael Griffin was placed on leave as soon as school leaders became aware of the April 30 police report.

“I’m a little disappointed in how it’s been handled I don’t think we were given any information. My daughter goes here I live right here,” said Louise Vangeffen, a mother with kids in the district. “I just hope that they’re going to get the help that they need and that we can continue to support our children and move forward in their best interest.”

Jessica Parker also has kids who go to school in the district. She said the only reason parents were informed about the incident was because one parent complained.

“What if someone didn’t raise their hand, someone didn’t use their voice," Parker said. "Would they still be working there today?”

The school district sent KING 5 a statement that read:

"These school community meetings will support two-way dialogue between families, staff, and District leadership and help build a shared understanding of school community needs, district-required processes, and how to best move forward in support of our students.