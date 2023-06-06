Edmonds parents say school district is denying special needs son his right to an education

Stone Kaufer is non-verbal. His father says the district is refusing to use a breakthrough technique that allows the teen to communicate.

EDMONDS, Wash — An Edmonds family is claiming discrimination against their special needs son.

The 17-year-old is on the autism spectrum and has very limited speaking capabilities.

His family says they've discovered a breakthrough technique that allows the boy to communicate, but the school district is refusing to allow it.

Stone Kaufer works with his father, David, on the technique every day. It's a language lesson Stone has been waiting for his whole life. Unable to vocalize words, Stone has been living in a communication cage.

"It was literally all just trapped inside," said David Kaufer.

Then he read a book titled "Underestimated" which explains the use of letter boards where people like Stone simply spell out their needs.

"So, this has been paradigm-changing, life-changing for everyone involved," said David. "Stone is way more advanced than we or anybody has ever given him credit for."

David is thrilled at the breakthrough.

Stone has been learning at Edmonds-Woodway High School at a third-grade level.

David believes the letter boards could change everything, but says the district denied his request to use them.

"I was dumbfounded," David said. "It's really a puzzle why they are so dead set against it."

David says the district cited a recommendation from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association denouncing the practice.

The 2018 recommendation asserts the technique "relies on an aide for prompting," saying it "strips people of their human right to independent communication... jeopardizing their development, education and autonomy."

But David says spelling works.

Stone is actually expressing himself through poetry, now.

He spelled out "An Ode to My Silent Self" which reads, in part, "Hello my friend, I know what you're thinking, but this is not the end, you are not sinking."

Stone is considering what was previously unthinkable: college.

"He told me he wants to go to Harvard," said David. "I didn't even know he knew what Harvard was!"

David believes school administrators are denying Stone his right to an education.

"This is how he communicates. I don't think anyone would imagine seeing anyone with a visual impairment being told they can't use braille."

The Kaufers have retained legal counsel and are trying to come to an agreement with the district.

For now, Stone is being homeschooled.

He's working on refining his motor skills to be able to spell on an iPad, as he begins to spell out a future no one ever imagined possible.

"We're sitting there and, all on his own, he spelled out, 'I love this.' All he ever wanted to do is learn."

KING 5 reached out to the Edmonds School District for comment, Tuesday.

We were told they were not able to track down the appropriate people to comment because it is the end of the school year.

KING 5 will include the district's response as soon as one is provided.