Northern Lights could glow over western Washington this week

Following a strong geomagnetic storm, the Aurora Borealis could make an appearance over western Washington this week.

SEATTLE — Get ready! There is a chance the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, could put on a show Wednesday night into Thursday morning and again Thursday night into Friday morning in western Washington.

A strong geomagnetic storm and the arrival of a Coronal Mass Ejection could cause the lights to be seen in all of Washington and as low as northern California on the West Coast, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

X1 (R3) strong radio blackout occurred 30/1:37pm EDT from RGN 2975. Initial indications are this flare was associated with a new CME and forecasters are examining data to verify any such CME. See full story at https://t.co/00tjRHJEWf pic.twitter.com/xlRQDw6NEc — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) March 30, 2022

In fact, the auroral activity forecast from the University of Alaska Fairbanks indicates a good shot for the lights north of Interstate 90 tonight into Thursday morning. The best viewing time will be just after midnight.

Of course, we need the weather to cooperate to see the lights. Western Washington needs clear or partially clear skies to see the lights, which can be tough to achieve this time of the year. Fortunately, it does appear western Washington has a good chance to see enough breaks in the cloud cover overnight to allow for a chance to see the aurora tonight.

Some guidance suggests Central Puget Sound could hold on to more cloud cover tonight than other areas. East of the Cascades, eastern Washington looks to see ideal viewing conditions.

Keep in mind, the best place to view the lights will be outside of the cities. The light pollution from larger cities can diminish the faint greenish glow of the aurora. So if you have time late Wednesday night, get outside of the city and look at the northern horizon for the possibility to see the northern lights.