Nordstrom has announced it plans to close one of its oldest stores this summer. The Seattle-based company will close its Northgate store this summer.

The store's last date of business will be Friday, August 9. The Nordstrom Rack store at Northgate will not close.

The company said they are confident they will be able to help the 170 employees find new roles within Nordstrom.

A company spokesperson cited the future plans for Northgate Mall as a reason for the closure. NHL Seattle plans to turn part of the area into its headquarters.

"Our stores remain an essential part of our business and they give us the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with our customers and employees. That's certainly been the case at Northgate, which makes this kind of decision difficult," said spokesperson, Craig Pratt.

The family-run retailer has been shuttering under-performing stores at the rate of two a year as it struggles against competition from online retailers and discount brick-and-mortar stores as well as the decreasing popularity of malls.

In a statement, Nordstrom also said it has made "significant investments" to renovate its downtown Seattle and Alderwood mall locations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.