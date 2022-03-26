x
Seattle Fire extinguishes large boat fire in South Lake Union

The Seattle Fire Department said a 45-foot boat went up in flames in South Lake Union just before 4 a.m.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department said there were no injuries in a large boat fire that broke out early Saturday morning in South Lake Union.

The Seattle Fire Department said a 45-foot boat went up in flames in the 800 block of Fairview Place N, just before 4 a.m.

Firefighters contained the fire and it did not spread to any other boats docked nearby. There were no injuries.

Once the fire was under control, Seattle fire crews placed booms in the water to contain oil and other chemicals from contaminating the rest of the water.

