Remembering fallen Pierce County Deputy Dom Calata

The body of Pierce County Deputy Dominique Calata will be taken from the Washington State Fairgrounds to the Church for All Nations Friday.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A celebration of life will be held for fallen Pierce County Deputy Dominique "Dom" Calata at 1 p.m. at the Church for all Nations located at 111 112th St. E in Tacoma Friday following a procession. The public is invited to gather along the procession route and the service.

The procession will begin around 11 a.m. at the Washington State Fairgrounds and end at Church for All Nations at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The route will be as follows:

Vehicles will begin west on Ninth Avenue SW

Turn left on Fairview Drive

Fairview Drive becomes Ninth Street SW

Turn right on 39th Avenue SW

39th Avenue SW turns into 112th Street East

Arrive at 111 112th St. East, Tacoma

Additionally, 112th Street East will be closed from Seventh Avenue South to Pacific Avenue South in Parkland from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KING 5 will livestream the procession and service on KING5.com, the KING 5 app and on the KING 5 YouTube page.

Deputy Dominique Calata, 35, died after being shot during a SWAT operation in Spanaway on March 15.

The South Sound Gang Task Force was serving a warrant for second-degree assault on 40-year-old Jeremy Dayton. The task force had asked for help from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department's SWAT team due to Dayton's prior felony convictions, according to Wendy Haddow, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department, which is assisting with the investigation.

During the operation, gunfire was exchanged between Dayton and law enforcement, Haddow said. Calata and Sergeant Rich Scaniffe were shot. Dayton was killed at the scene.

Calata served with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department for six-and-a-half years and was assigned to the patrol division of the Edgewood Police Department. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the National Guard for the past seven years.