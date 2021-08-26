No charges filed after 6 missing people found safe in Tacoma

The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office said the caregiver sought help for the adults in her care from DSHS after expressing concerns for their safety but was denied.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Caregivers who were accused of taking four vulnerable adults from a Spanaway group home will not be charged with kidnapping or criminal mistreatment, according to the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office said a kidnapping charge was "problematic" because one caregiver sought help for the vulnerable adults from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) but was denied it. The other caregiver appears to be a vulnerable adult, according to the prosecutor's office.

The caregivers and four vulnerable adults were reported missing on Monday. They were last seen at the DSHS office where one caregiver reportedly expressed concerns about her safety and the safety of her clients at the home.

The adults and caregivers were found at a Tacoma hotel on Wednesday after one caregiver emailed DSHS letting them know where they were staying.

The caregivers were initially booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and criminal mistreatment. However, the prosecutor's office said the investigation did not produce evidence that the adults were deprived of "the necessities of life" while away from the home.