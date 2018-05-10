An NBA exhibition game is the last scheduled event at Seattle's KeyArena before a major overhaul of the facility.

Friday night's game brings the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings to Seattle. Tickets sold quickly when they went online in August. More than 12,000 seats were sold in the first hour. Later that afternoon, the entire building was close to a sellout, according to a Warriors spokesman.

Some tickets are still available here, ranging from $149 to more than $650 each.

This will be the first NBA action at the facility since the Sonics left Seattle in 2008. It will also mark the return of Kevin Durant, who played for the Sonics in their final season and who now plays for the Warriors.

The Seattle City Council unanimously approved a $700 million makeover of KeyArena on September 24. The refurbished facility could house a professional hockey team when it reopens. The NHL's Executive Committee gave a unanimous recommendation for Seattle to pursue a franchise.

RELATED: Former Seattle Sonics James Donaldson and Slick Watts share KeyArena memories

© 2018 KING