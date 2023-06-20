Name of victims in Gorge Amphitheatre shooting released

The 26-year-old suspect is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and currently being held in Grant County Jail.

Example video title will go here for this video

QUINCY, Wash. — The two people killed during the shooting near the Gorge Amphitheatre on June 17 were identified as 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz and 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla of Seattle.

The suspect, who has not been officially charged, is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The 26-year-old male remains in Grant County Jail after being hospitalized for a gunshot wound, according to Grant County Sheriff Joe Kriete.

Officials with Joint Base Lewis-McChord confirmed the suspect is stationed out of there.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting, including a 20-year-old Mill Creek resident and a 31-year-old of Eugene, Oregon.

A private security officer responding to the report was struck by a bullet that deflected off her eyeglasses, according to the sheriff. She suffered bruising and lacerations due to the impact, but was not seriously hurt.

Around 8:20 p.m. on June 17, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting shots fired inside a campground near the Gorge, where an electronic dance music festival was being held.

Officers from several different law enforcement agencies were already providing services at the Gorge when the shooting occurred, including the sheriff's office, Moses Lake Police Department, Soap Lake Police Department, the US Bureau of Land Management, the Quincy Police Department and the Royal City Police Department.

Those officers responded to Campground H, where they found Ruiz and Escamilla unconscious. The two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter was taken into custody within minutes.

The suspect is being held for investigation on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree assault domestic violence.