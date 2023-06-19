'It was a very real chance that I could be shot': Concert-goer recounts shooting near the Gorge

Jayson Warren was so close he heard every gunshot and every scream. He said he can't stop replaying what happened in his mind and it's affecting his every day life.

SEATTLE — When we experience something that brings you joy, you continue to seek it.

“I’ve been going to festivals since I was 15,” said Jayson Warren.

He, his fiancé and they’re friends drove to Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge Amphitheater to camp for the weekend.

“We got pushed to the very, very back of the very last section and that’s where everything happened,” Warren said.

On Saturday, they decided to head back to their campsite and heard a couple pops, then a man screaming.

“'You just killed my girlfriend,' and he just started screaming 'why, help me, what are you doing, why would you do this,'” Warren recalled.

Warren called 911 and dispatch told him to hide.

“We heard the grass rustling under his footsteps,” Warren said.

A golf cart with security and a live nation employee rolled up soon after.

“At least three or four more shots he fired at the golf cart," said Warren .

Warren said the security woman screamed at them to run.

“We ran as fast as we could. I didn’t stop until I got to the entrance.”

Two people were killed and three injured during that shooting.

“People just wanted to hang out and have fun and now they aren’t going to be able to do anything, ever,” said Warren.

Now, that thing that brought him so much joy is hard to even think about.

“I really don’t know if I want to go to another festival. They’re really fun, but it’s not worth my life,” said Warren.

Warren said there needs to be more security and that the security at this event is the worst he’s seen, adding no one checked their car.

Production company Insomniac Events Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella posted a statement on social media saying the festival continued during and after the incident at the request of law enforcement.