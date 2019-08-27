COVINGTON, Washington — Editor's note: the above video was originally published on December 2016.

On August 23, 2019, the United States Postal Inspector Service, King County Sheriff’s Office and Covington Police Department completed a mail theft sting operation with the help of Amazon.

US Postal Inspectors placed bait packages provided by Amazon on the front porches of several residences in Covington with the consent of the homeowners. The bait packages contained Vive virtual reality headsets valued over $1,300.

RELATED: Seattle start-up Package Guard protects your online shopping from theft

Once stolen from the porches, postal inspectors were able to track the packages and call police. Multiple suspects were arrested and booked on investigation of felony theft charges.

An estimated 23 million Americans have had a package stolen by porch pirates across the nation and police make arrests in less than 10% of reported theft cases.

With online shopping growing and the holiday season coming up, take steps to protect your packages:

Install a front door security camera with a warning sign

Send packages to a secure location like Amazon Lockers or your workplace

Schedule packages to be delivered when you’re home

Install a package theft alarm system like package guard

Require a signature

Buddy up with your neighbor

Install a motion activated spotlight

Learn more about package theft prevention through United States Postal Inspector Service

RELATED: Social media shames Spokane porch pirate into returning stolen Christmas gift

RELATED: Here’s what you should do if your Amazon package is stolen by a porch pirate