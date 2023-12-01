Mount Vernon foster parent, her mom plead not guilty in international kidnapping

Amanda Dinges and her mother Amber are accused of absconding with a 5-year-old foster child to Vietnam.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A mother and daughter pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree kidnapping in Skagit County Superior Court, Thursday.

Amanda Dinges and her mother Amber Dinges are accused of leaving the country with Amanda's 5-year-old foster child. They face the possibility of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Authorities say the pair fled for Vietnam with the child shortly after Thanksgiving.

About a week earlier, the duo met with the child's biological mother to arrange overnight visits. Shortly after that both they and the boy disappeared.

Investigators were able to track the boy to a city near Hanoi, Vietnam where he was brought back to America and reunited with his mother.

Amanda and Amber Dinges were arrested at Sea-Tac Airport about 2 weeks later. It remains unclear why the boy ended up in Vietnam and what the alleged abductors' plans may have been with him.

Skagit County Prosecutor Rich Weyrich has personally taken on the case.

At Thursday's arraignment, he said the little boy's story tugs at his heartstrings.

"If you've had a 5-year-old, if you lost him you wouldn't know what to do," said the veteran prosecutor. "We'd like to give a lot of credit to the Mount Vernon Police and the federal authorities who helped us recover the child and bring him back."

If there is a trial prosecutor Weyrich said he believes the mother and daughter would likely be tried together.

In the meantime the attorney for the biological mother told KING 5, Thursday the boy is doing well and is back in school.

In fact, she said he is so happy to be back with his mom that it's hard to get him to go to school some days.