Mosquitoes in Walla Walla County test positive for West Nile virus

This is the first instance this year of the West Nile virus being detected in the state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Department of Health said West Nile Virus was detected in mosquitos on Thursday in Walla Walla County, located in southeast Washington.

The virus was found in mosquitoes in Burbank. It is the first confirmed report of the virus this year for the state.

The DOH is reminding residents to avoid mosquito bites and get rid of any standing water where insects can breed.

Two people were infected with the West Nile virus just last year, according to a release from the DOH. Most people who are infected with the virus do not develop symptoms.

Both infected residents were from the east side of the state.

One in five people who do develop symptoms typically experience fever, fatigue and body aches that go away without treatment.

However, for some people, the virus can cause permanent neurologic effects or even death. Those over 60 years old with other medical conditions are especially susceptible.

Some things people can do to prevent infection include using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves, pants and socks while outdoors, installing and maintaining screens on windows and doors and eliminating any standing water. This includes any pooled water in flowerpots, gutters, pool covers, pet water dishes and birdbaths.

Also, avoiding outdoor activity between dusk and dawn can reduce your risk of being bitten by mosquitoes.