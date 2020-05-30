Have you seen her? Family searches for Monroe woman with brain injury missing for two months

Due to a traumatic brain injury, 25-year-old Kenna Harris struggles with her memory and decision making. A reward is being offered for information to help find her.

MONROE, Wash. — Kenna Harris, 25, has been missing from Monroe since March 31, 2020.

Her family says she suffered a serious brain injury six years ago and would have a hard time being on her own for this long.

“Kenna’s a rock star, Kenna is tough,” said Kelli Harris, Kenna’s mother.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Kenna skipped her job as a cashier at Wal-Mart and withdrew money from Chase Bank in Monroe.

Her cell phone records then show her getting on a city bus.

“She had her backpack from high school, and light green yoga mat, and her black coat on. She walked into town, took a couple hundred bucks, which was all she had in her account, out at the Chase bank machine, and then she got on the city bus over by Rite Aid,” said Kelli.

She got off the bus in Snohomish and went into a Subway Sandwich shop.

She then left without buying any food.

There have been no other substantiated sightings of Kenna since she left the Subway in Snohomish.

“Looking at her, somebody would have no idea that there was anything up with her,” explained Kelli.

Six years ago, Kenna was in a car crash that completely changed her life.

“We got the call, went down to Harborview, and they took us into a little room with a social worker. So, I was pretty sure that we were going to get the news that she didn’t make it,” said Kelli.

Kenna’s car was traveling at a high speed when it crashed and rolled multiple times. She broke her spine in several places and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Her doctors thought she’d never recover.

“Every day we just kept working with her,” Kelli explained, “There were just a lot of bad days and there were a lot of good days. We just kept on trying to do our best to figure out what would work for Kenna and help Kenna at that moment.”

Kenna made a miraculous recovery and after over 40 days in the hospital, she was sent to live at home in the care of her parents.

“She’s amazing. She’s like totally self-sufficient and so independent. She just needs a tiny bit of help. So, it was my job to be there and figure out when she needed me,” her mother said.

Due to her brain injury, Kenna struggles with memory issues and decision making.

“She’s up and down. So, she didn’t want to go to work, she got mad, she left. She’s impulsive. Impulsivity comes along with TBI [traumatic brain injury],” Kelli explained.

Her mother worries this might have led Kenna into an unsafe situation.

“We just keep praying that she told somebody she needed a place to stay, maybe? And they took her in,” Kelli said.

Kenna’s friends and family, along with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound have come up with a $5,000 reward for information that leads to finding her.

“The hope behind it was that somebody saw her or gave her a place to stay and they would come forward and say that she was with them,” Kelli explained.

Not knowing if her daughter is safe is the hardest part for Kelli.

“Pretty much complete and utter heartbreak and devastation,” she said

They’re still waiting for that crucial piece of information.

If you have seen Kenna or know where she is, call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, on their anonymous tip line at (425) 388-3845.